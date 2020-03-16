HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With doctors being on the front lines when it comes to the coronavirus, Connecticut ranks among the worst for them, according to a new study.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released on Monday its report on 2020's Best & Worst States for Doctors.
Connecticut ranked as the third worst state for doctors.
WalletHub said it ranked the 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of metrics such as average annual wage of physicians, hospitals per capita and quality of the public hospital system.
Here's how the metrics contributed to Connecticut's ranking:
- 44th in average annual wage of physicians (adjusted for cost of living)
- 47th in average monthly starting salary of physicians (adjusted for cost of living)
- 40th in hospitals per capita
- 16th in projected percentage of population aged 65 and older by 2030
- 45th in projected physicians per capita by 2026
- 49th in malpractice award payout amount per capita
- 28th in annual malpractice liability insurance rate
The only states that ranked worse than Connecticut were Rhode Island and New York.
Conversely, the best states for doctors were Montana, Wisconsin and Idaho.
Read the complete results of the study on WalletHub's website here.
