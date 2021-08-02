HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is one of the best states for health care, according to a new study.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of 2021's Best & Worst States for Health Care.
It ranked Connecticut as the 9th best.
WalletHub said it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 44 measurements of cost, accessibility and outcome. The data sets included average monthly insurance premium, physicians per capita, and share of insured population.
Here's how Connecticut ranked in specific metrics, which contributed to its overall rank:
- 5th in physicians per capita.
- 8th in percentage of insured adults.
- 9th in percentage of insured children.
- 30th in percentage of at-risk adults with no routine doctor visit in past two years.
- 1st in percentage of adults with no dental visit in past year.
- 4th in percentage of residents age 12+ initiating vaccination.
The top three states with the best health care were Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Minnesota.
The three worst states on the list were Arkansas, Louisiana, and Alabama.
To read the complete results of the study, head to WalletHub's website here.
