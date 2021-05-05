nurses Wallethub
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Ahead of National Nurses Day, the results of a new study said Connecticut is not among the best states for nurses.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its report Wednesday on 2021's Best & Worst States for Nurses.

Connecticut ranked 37th.

WalletHub said it compared the attractiveness of all 50 states across 22 metrics. The data sets included the average monthly starting salary for nurses, healthcare facilities per capita, and nurse job openings per capita.

The metrics the led to Connecticut's rank included its "opportunity and competition" rank being 43 and its "work environment" rank being 18.

The top three states were Arizona, Washington and Nevada.

The worst states were Vermont, Delaware, and Maryland.

Source: WalletHub

Read more about the study on WalletHub's website here.

