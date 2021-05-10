HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the best states for police officers, according to a new study.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Monday released the results of its report on "2021's Best & Worst States to be a Police Officer."
WalletHub put Connecticut as the 2nd best.
Researchers said they compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 30 indicators of police-friendliness, including median income for law enforcement officers, police deaths per 1,000 officers, and state and local police protection expenses per capita.
Here are the metrics that contributed to Connecticut's rank:
- 27th in median income for law-enforcement officers (adjusted for cost of living)
- 17th in median income growth for law-Enforcement officers
- 3rd in violent-crime rate
- 17th in state & local police-protection expenses per capita
- 29th in police deaths per 1,000 Officers
The only state to rank higher than Connecticut was California. Maryland was 3rd.
The worst states were Hawaii, Nevada and Kentucky.
WalletHub noted that it considered police and sheriff's patrol officers, detectives, and criminal investigators as "law enforcement officers."
For the complete results, head to WalletHub's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.