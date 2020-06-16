HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With Father’s Day approaching and many dads working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, a new report ranked the best and worst states for working fathers.
The personal-finance website WalletHub on Tuesday released its findings for 2020’s Best & Worst States for Working Dads.
Connecticut ranked as the 3rd overall best.
WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia across 23 key indicators of friendliness toward working dads. The data set included average length of work day for males, child-care costs and share of men in good or better health.
Here's how the metrics contributed to Connecticut's ranking (the lower the rank the better):
- 3rd – Male life expectancy
- 5th – Percentage of kids younger than 18 with dad present living in poverty
- 1st – Unemployment rate for dads with kids younger than 18
- 8th – Male uninsured rate
- 14th – Average length of work day (in hours) for males
- 16th – Percentage of physically active men
- 29th – Child-care costs (adjusted for median family* income)
*Refers to families with kids aged 0 to 17 and in which the father is present
The only states that ranked ahead of Connecticut were Massachusetts and Minnesota.
The bottom three worst states were Louisiana, Mississippi and New Mexico.
The full report can be found on WalletHub's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.