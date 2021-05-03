HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the best states for working mothers.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released on Monday its report on 2021's Best & Worst States for Working Moms.
Connecticut ranked as the 3rd best on the list, which included all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
WalletHub said it looked at 17 key metrics to come up with its rankings. The data set included median women's salary, female unemployment, and daycare quality.
Here's how the metrics contributed to Connecticut's rank:
- 15th in pediatricians per capita
- 7th in gender pay gap (women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s)
- 19th in ratio of female executives to male executives
- 25th in median women’s salary (adjusted for cost of living)
- 24th in female unemployment rate
- 8th in parental leave policy score
- 6th in average length of woman’s work week (in hours)
- 7th in percentage of single-mom families in poverty
The only places that ranked ahead of Connecticut were Massachusetts and the District of Columbia.
The worst states on the list were Idaho, Alabama and Louisiana.
Check out the complete rankings on WalletHub's website here.
