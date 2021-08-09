HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is one of the best states to have a baby, according to a new study.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Monday released its report on 2021's Best & Worst States to have a Baby.
Connecticut ranked as the 7th best.
WalletHub said it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 measures of cost, health care accessibility and baby-friendliness. Data sets included hospital conventional delivery charges, annual average infant care costs, and pediatricians per capita.
Here's how Connecticut's metrics contributed to it rank:
- 9th in infant mortality rate
- 20th in rate of low birth-weight
- 7th in midwives and OB-GYNs per capita
- 29th in pediatricians and family medicine physicians per capita
- 12th in childcare centers per capita
- 8th in parental leave policy score
- 1st in positive COVID-19 testing rate in the past week
The top three states were Massachusetts, Minnesota and the District of Columbia.
The three worst states were South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi.
Read the complete results of WalletHub's study on its website here.
