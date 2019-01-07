HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is among the best states to raise a family, according to a personal finance website.
WalletHub.com released its 2019's Best and Worst States to Raise a Family list on Monday.
On it, Connecticut was the 13th best.
WalletHub's researchers said they looked at all 50 states in terms of median family salary, housing affordability, unemployment rate and more.
The rest of the statistics for Connecticut broke down like this:
- Family fun rank - 29
- Health and safety rank - 6
- Education and child care rank - 4
- Affordability rank - 6
- Socio-economics rank - 37
The top three states in the country were Minnesota, Massachusetts and North Dakota. See the top 15 here.
The worst states were Louisiana, Mississippi and New Mexico.
See the complete list on WalletHub's website here.
