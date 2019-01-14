HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is on the backend of a list of the best and worst places to retire.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list on Monday.
Connecticut was 38th.
WalletHub said it looked at all 50 states in terms of affordability, health-related factors, overall quality of life and 43 other categories.
Connecticut also ranked:
- 48th in affordability
- 20th in quality of life
- 7th in health care
The top states to retire included Florida, South Dakota and Colorado.
The worst were West Virginia, Rhode Island and Kentucky.
Read the complete results on WalletHub's website here.
