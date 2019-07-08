HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is among the worst states in which to start a business, according to a new survey.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released the results of its study called 2019's Best & Worst States to Start a Business.
On it, Connecticut ranked as the 5th worst.
WalletHub said it compared financing accessibility, availability of human capital and office-space affordability.
The metrics for Connecticut broke down as follows:
- 45th in average growth in number of small businesses
- 43rd in office space affordability
- 45th in labor costs
- 43rd in average length of a work week in hours
- 44th in cost of living
- 33rd in industry variety
The only states worse than Connecticut were Hawaii, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Rhode Island.
The top 3 best states to start a business were Texas, Utah and Georgia.
Read the complete results on WalletHub's website here.
