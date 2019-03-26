HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is among the states with the worst taxpayer return on investment, according to one website.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list on Tuesday of states with the "Best & Worst Taxpayer Return on Investment in 2019."
Connecticut ranked as the 10th worst.
WalletHub said it looked at 30 metrics involving the quality and efficiency of state government services in five categories. The categories included education, health, safety, economy and infrastructure and pollution.
Connecticut's metrics ranked as follows:
41st in overall return on investment
46th in total taxes per capita (population aged 18+)
5th in education
5th in health
8th in safety
28th in economy
23rd in infrastructure & pollution
Taxpayers saw the most bang for their buck in New Hampshire, South Dakota and Florida, according to the survey.
The bottom three states with the worst return on taxpayer investments were California, New Mexico and Hawaii.
1 of 12
WalletHub.com released its list of the states with the worst taxpayer return on investment. Here are the top 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.