(CNN/WFSB) If healthy eating is one of your New Year’s resolutions, the Mediterranean diet might be the plan for you.
It’s heavy on vegetables and fruit and incorporates plenty of olive oil, whole grains and lean meats.
New rankings from US News and World Report list it as the number one diet plan because it’s healthiest overall and easy to follow.
It’s is associated with lower rates of diabetes and heart health and research links the Mediterranean diet to longer life spans.
For its rankings, US News and World Report evaluated forty-one different diets on factors like weight loss and the diet’s effectiveness against disease.
Other diets that made the top of the list include the DASH diet, the Flexitarian diet, the MIND diet, and Weight Watchers.
Click here to see the full report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.