HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is the best state for police officers, according to a new survey.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released on Monday morning its report of 2020's Best & Worst States to be a Police Officer.
In it, Connecticut topped the list when compared to all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
WalletHub said it looked at 28 indicators, including median income for law enforcement officers, police deaths per 1,000 officers and local police-protection expenses per capita.
Here are the key indicators that contributed to Connecticut's ranking:
- 30th in median income for law-enforcement officers (adjusted for cost of living).
- 23rd in median income growth for law-enforcement officers.
- 5th in violent-crime rate.
- 32nd in percentage of homicide cases solved.
- 22nd in state and local police-protection expenses per capita.
- 11th in police deaths per 1,000 officers.
WalletHub said “law-enforcement officers” included police and sheriff’s patrol officers, detectives and criminal investigators.
North Dakota and New York rounded out the top three states.
The worst states were Alaska, Louisiana and Arkansas.
Read the complete survey results on WalletHub's website here.
