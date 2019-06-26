HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is among the best states for teen drivers, according to a new report.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of 2019's Best & Worst States for Teen Drivers.
Connecticut ranked 11th.
WalletHub said it compared all 50 states based on 23 key metrics, including number of teen driver fatalities, average cost of car repairs and presence of impaired-driving laws.
Connecticut's notable metrics ranked as follows:
- 8th in safety rank
- 32nd in economic environment rank
- 23rd in driving laws rank
The top three states for teen drivers were Maryland, New York and Massachusetts.
The worst states were Missouri, South Dakota and Wyoming.
For the complete results of the report, head to WalletHub's website here.
