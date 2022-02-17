When the state is blanketed in snow, one of the best places to go is the Winding Trails in Farmington.

Visitors can embrace the season and Mother Nature while cross-county skiing.

“Some people shy away from being outdoors in winter, and we encourage you to get out there and embrace it,” said Winding Trails Executive Director Scott Brown. "Our guiding principles are a sense of community and a love for outdoors and developing leadership and life skills and skiing falls right into that."

Winding Trails is the perfect place for beginners or experts.
Cross-country skiing is one of their most popular activities. It’s different from down hill skiing. Its more about endurance than speed.
“Although we’ve got 12.5 miles of trails, its not like you’re stuck going 12 miles in one day. We’ve got people coming out here for an hour, we’ve got people that come out here for three hours. Its all on your skill level, athletic ability and how long you want to be out,” said Brown.

Regular Bobbi Rategan said there is one major reason she’s drown to cross-country skiing. It helps her recharge. "I just love the outdoors, the nature of the whole thing about it, it keeps your mind and your soul where it should be."

Cross-country skiing can be as intense or relaxing as you’d like, and it doesn’t require a lot of gear. All you need is poles, shoes, and skis. Comfortable athletic layers and sunglasses are suggested.
They couldn’t make it any easier, all you have to do is get yourself down to Winding Trails. They’ve got a rental hut, so that you can get all the gear you could ever need.
If you’re not convinced its worth facing the cold, Brown says you really heat up.

“What a lot of people don’t believe is how warm you actually get because its an aerobic exercise people will show up here in down parkas and all bundled up and within 15 minutes they’re stripping stuff off,” said Brown.

Winding Trails says they can get very busy and have a limited number of seats available, so if you plan on visiting, make sure to make reservations ahead of time on their website here. 

 

