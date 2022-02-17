When the state is blanketed in snow, one of the best places to go is the Winding Trails in Farmington.
“Some people shy away from being outdoors in winter, and we encourage you to get out there and embrace it,” said Winding Trails Executive Director Scott Brown. "Our guiding principles are a sense of community and a love for outdoors and developing leadership and life skills and skiing falls right into that."
Regular Bobbi Rategan said there is one major reason she’s drown to cross-country skiing. It helps her recharge. "I just love the outdoors, the nature of the whole thing about it, it keeps your mind and your soul where it should be."
“What a lot of people don’t believe is how warm you actually get because its an aerobic exercise people will show up here in down parkas and all bundled up and within 15 minutes they’re stripping stuff off,” said Brown.
Winding Trails says they can get very busy and have a limited number of seats available, so if you plan on visiting, make sure to make reservations ahead of time on their website here.
