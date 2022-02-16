MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - At a mountain park in Middlefield, biking is really a four-season sport.

Ski bike at Powder Ridge Channel 3's Dennis Valera learned how to use a ski bike at Powder Ridge in Middlefield.

Snow biking is one of the ways to get down the slopes at Powder Ridge.

It may look like skis, and parts of it definitely are.

What riders actually get on is a snow bike.

It's one of the ways to help make sure everyone can hit the slopes at Powder Ridge.

"One of the things about Powder Ridge is we want everybody on the snow, right?” said Tom Loring, director of guest services, Powder Ridge. “We have our little 5-year-old and under play area, we got tubing, and we got skiing and snowboarding. And the bikes are just another opportunity."

The frame looks like a typical bike. At the bottom are two skis.

Then, on snowboard or ski boots, riders put on another set of little skis.

The four points of contact help give it all balance.

Loring said its popularity comes from how easy it is to pick it up.

"You've heard the phrase, it's like riding a bike, right? So, it is like riding a bike,” he said. "It's a really short learning curve. You can be successfully riding a chair lift, for most guests, in under an hour. So, it gets you right up on the mountain."

Channel 3 put that to the test.

Instructor Christopher Curtin demonstrated the basics, from clicking in the skis to proper posture.

Another reason it's a popular alternative to skiing or snowboarding is because the design makes it easy on the joints.

After all that, the rider is almost good to go.

Once atop the “magic carpet,” up the top of the training hill, Curtin showed how to turn and brake.

Both involved using body weight to go in the desired direction.

After some test runs, Curtin took Channel 3 on one of the steeper hills.

It took less than an hour to get on them, as Loring said.

To ride a snow bike at Powder Ridge, people will have to take a lesson first to make sure they know how to stay safe.

As long as the park is open, customers can snow bike.

Powder Ridge is open every day except Monday. It's recommended to buy passes online ahead of time.

More information can be found on Powder Ridge's website here.