LITTLETON, MA (WFSB) - Sleds, skis and snowboards. It's usually what comes to mind when people want to hit the slopes.
For the Nashoba Valley Tubing Park in Littleton, MA, it's all about tubing.
It's a top destination for Channel 3’s “Best Winter Ever.”
It’s about an hour and a half from the station in Rocky Hill.
The park is part of the Nashoba Valley Ski Area.
"I know some other ski areas have tubing parks now,” said Robert Galuffo, manager, Nashoba Valley Tubing Park. “A lot of them are just small sections that they've dedicated, like four lanes. Here, it's fully dedicated to the tubing park."
When the hill is full, there are as many as 18 lanes running at once.
That makes it one of the biggest snow tubing parks in the region.
Staff groom them daily to keep them slick. Too much snow can slow down a tube.
Their work is evident the second a customer descends.
Galuffo said people can go as fast as 15 to 20 miles per hour.
Channel 3 can say from experience, it feels a lot faster than that.
The speed is really what separates it from a local neighborhood hill.
"If you're going sledding in your backyard or the local hill, you're not going to go as nearly as fast when conditions are perfect here,” Galuffo said.
No matter how fast someone is going, that person stays in place thanks to how the lanes are groomed.
To help slow things down, when people come toward the end, they can drag their feet.
There are also staff ready to help people out.
Safety, of course, is taken very seriously at the park.
From the bottom, as people go up to the top on the conveyor belt, and when they’re waiting to head down, staff are stationed at all points to make sure everyone is ok.
Riders can't even go down unless staff clears them to do so.
However, with all the safety precautions in mind, it's important to note that it takes very little skill to do.
That means it's very easy for the entire family to grab a tube and have fun.
"This isn't like skiing or snowboarding where you got to sign up your kid up for lessons,” Galuffo said. “You know, you start off on the bunny hill then you go up and you can do more and more as you learn. Here, as long as you're 6-years-old or 42 inches tall, that's sort of our guideline."
It's recommended that people buy tickets ahead of time on its website.
There, customers can also check out current conditions and see how many lanes are open.
It's open Tuesday through Sunday, from noon to 9 p.m.
Weather permitting, the park is often open through the month of February.
