The summit is just over 17,000 ft. You can see vast open landscapes including the Berkshires and Green Mountains.
The higher altitude keeps the snowpack lasting longer here, which will require some specific hiking gear, like a balaclava.
At nearly 40 degrees so the snow had good traction with boots. If it’s too icy you’d need crampons. If it’s deep powder you’d need snowshoes.
This is a great spot to bring your four legged companion. Dogs are welcome on a leash.
Just be careful of slipping around especially if you have a dog that likes chasing squirrels. They’re not the only wildlife out here.
The yellow trail or haystack tower trail is a one point eight mile loop and five hundred feet of elevation. Short and sweet, you’ll get a workout.
“It’s a fantastic trail you know it’s a bit steep so you get a good workout and you get to the top and there’s a 360 degree view. There’s a tower at the top. True panorama. True panorama,” said Molly Zuckerman-Hartung and Fox Hysen.
This hike is doable for all ages, but the steeper sections will be a bit challenging. It’ll take about 90 minutes round trip but call it two hours if you have kids or if you stop to take pictures.
“I’d say it’s easy until you get to a point towards the top then it gets quite a bit steeper. Yeah you definitely have to be pretty able bodied and nimble and wear good shoes. The first three quarters I’d say are pretty gentle.”
This hike will leave you feeling calm, accomplished and proud to live in such a beautiful state.
