HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is actually among the best states for jobs, at least according to one study.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com revealed on Thursday its list of 2019's best and worst states for jobs.
On it, Connecticut ranked 13th in the nation.
WalletHub said it compared the 50 states across 33 indicators of job-market strength, opportunity and a healthy economy. Researchers looked at numbers for employment growth, median annual income and average commute time.
Connecticut's job market rank may have been 21st among those indicators, but its economic environment rank was 10th.
According to WalletHub, Massachusetts, Washington and Colorado were the top three states for jobs.
The bottom three were Kentucky, Mississippi and West Virginia.
For the complete results of the study, head to WalletHub's website here.
(2) comments
FAKE NEWS. I had to read this twice, thinking they were saying CT is 13th from the worst. Must be made up data.
I find it very telling when the best states lean blue and the worst states lean red.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.