HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the best states for teachers, according to the results of a new survey.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Monday released its list of 2021's Best & Worst States for Teachers.
Connecticut was the 10th best.
WalletHub said it analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across two dozen metrics, including teachers' income growth potential, pupil-teacher ratio, and whether or not the state has a digital learning plan.
Here are the notable metric rankings that contributed to Connecticut's overall rank:
- 11th in average salary for teachers (adjusted for cost of living)
- 2nd in quality of school system
- 5th in pupil-teacher ratio
- 6th in public school spending per student
- 27th in 10-year change in teacher salaries
- 1st in existence of digital learning plan (which can be viewed on the state's website here)
New York, Utah and Washington State were the top three states for teachers.
The worst were Maine, the District of Columbia and New Hampshire.
For the complete results, check out WalletHub's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.