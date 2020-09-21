HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new list ranks the states in terms of molding young minds.
Monday, the personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of "2020's Best & Worst States for Teachers."
Connecticut ranked as the 14th best.
WalletHub said it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 25 key indicators of teacher-friendliness. Its data included teachers’ income growth potential, the pupil-teacher ratio, and whether or not the state has a digital learning plan.
The indicators that contributed to Connecticut's rank were that its "opportunity and competition" rank was 37 and its "academic and work environment" rank was 5.
The top three states were Washington, Utah and New Jersey.
The bottom three worst states were Arizona, New Mexico and New Hampshire.
Read the complete results on WalletHub's website here.
