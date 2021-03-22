HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the worst states for doctors, according to a study.
The personal finance website WalletHub on Monday released the results of its survey, entitled "2021's Best & Worst States for Doctors."
Connecticut ranked as the 8th worst.
WalletHub said compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 19 key metrics, including average annual wage of physicians, hospitals per capita, and quality of the public hospital system.
Here are the metrics that contributed to Connecticut's ranking:
- 46th – Avg. annual wage of physicians (adjusted for cost of living)
- 48th – Avg. monthly starting salary of physicians (adjusted for cost of living)
- 43rd – Hospitals per capita
- 16th – Projected percentage of population aged 65 & older by 2030
- 22nd – Projected physicians per capita by 2028
- 42nd – Malpractice award payout amount per capita
- 44th – Annual malpractice liability insurance rate
Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey, the District of Columbia, New York, Alaska and Rhode Island ranked worse than Connecticut.
The top three best states for doctors were Montana, Minnesota and Idaho.
Check out the complete results of WalletHub's study on its website here.
