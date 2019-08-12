HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks as one of the best states to have a baby, according to one study.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released on Monday its report 2019's Best & Worst States to Have a Baby.
Connecticut was the 9th best.
WalletHub said it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 30 measures of cost, health care accessibility and baby-friendliness.
The data sets included hospital conventional delivery charges, annual average infant care costs and pediatricians per capita.
Notable metrics for Connecticut included:
- 7th in hospital cesarean delivery charges
- 7th in hospital conventional delivery charges
- 12th in infant mortality rate
- 5th in rate of low birth weight
- 2nd in midwives and OB-GYNs per capita
- 1st in pediatricians and family doctors per capita
- 1st in child care centers per capita
- 11th in parental leave policy score
The top three states overall included Vermont, Massachusetts and North Dakota.
The worst states were South Carolina, Alabama and Mississippi.
To see the complete results of the study, head to WalletHub's website here.
