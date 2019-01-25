BETHANY, CT (WFSB) - A school in Bethany issued a delay on Friday because of a lack of heat.
School officials said the Bethany Community School posted a 2 hour delay.
They said they'll notify parents if a cancelation is needed.
BCS is the only school affected.
The other schools in town are operating on schedule.
