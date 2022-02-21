TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) - A man from Bethel was killed in a crash in Trumbull over the weekend.
State police identified the victim as 44-year-old Domingo K. Gutierrez.
Troopers said Gutierrez was traveling southbound on Route 25 in the left lane on Sunday around 9:10 p.m.
They said he lost control of his Acura TLX and struck a tree off the roadway in the median.
The vehicle came to a final rest with its front end against the tree.
Gutierrez was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The cash remains under investigation.
Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact state police.
