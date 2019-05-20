BETHEL, CT (WFSB) - A middle school in Bethel was forced to close on Monday because of a weekend fire.
According to Bethel Fire & EMS, the fire happened at Bethel Middle School on Sunday around 1 p.m.
The fire department, along with Stony Hill Fire Rescue, responded.
First responders said they found smoke in the building.
They said the sprinkler system was able to contain the fire. Crews were able to extinguish the rest of it.
Cleanup operations will resume once they figure out the impact the fire had on electrical panels, according to Superintendent Christine Carver.
Carver said only the middle school was not in session on Monday.
A cyberbullying and internet safety community conversation that was scheduled for Monday was postponed.
