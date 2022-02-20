(WFSB) – Bethel Police arrested an Ohio man who is under multiple investigations for car thefts.
Officers found 32-year-old Joshua Boles asleep in the driver’s seat in front of a Best Western. There were multiple reports that the car was left idling in the parking lot for several hours.
When police arrived, he was taken into custody.
Boles is the suspect of an attempted car theft in Cumberland Rhode Island, where a six-year-old was in the backseat. The six-year-old’s mother fought back and stopped him from driving away with the child.
Boles is also under investigation for stealing a car from Ohio and for stealing a license plate from Pennsylvania.
Boles is being held on $100,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.