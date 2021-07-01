(WFSB) - Good news for sports bettors. Three entities were issued provisional licenses for operating daily fantasy sports in Connecticut.
The state Department of Consumer Protection granted those provisional licenses to the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, MPTN CT Fantasy, LLC, and MGA Technologies DFS, LLC.
Under these licenses, bettors are allowed to participate in daily fantasy contest off casino tribe reservations.
Draft Kings and Fan Duel were also forced to pay the state a combined total of $1 million for past operations.
Fan Duel entered into a contract with MGA Technologies DFS, LLC, while Draft Kings entered into a contract with MPTN CT Fantasy, LLC.
The Connecticut Lottery Corporation has not yet entered into a contract with a fantasy sports operator.
In response to the announcement, Gov. Ned Lamont said:
“This short-term step allows for the continuation of fantasy sports in Connecticut as we continue to move forward to modernize our gaming landscape in Connecticut. Thanks to our partnership with the Mohegan Tribe, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, and the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, our state will have a competitive, and nation-leading model for wagering both in-person and online.”
The provisional licenses are set to expire on September 30 of this year or when more comprehensive licenses provided for in the May legislation have been issued.
“We are proud to have been able to approve these provisional licenses, a process designed to protect consumers and create a fair marketplace, so that these businesses may legally operate fantasy contests in Connecticut. We look forward to continued work with both tribes and the Connecticut Lottery Corporation," Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said in a statement.
