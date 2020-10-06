NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) –A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car in New Haven.
New Haven police responded to the area of South Frontage Road at York Street for the report of a bicyclist hit by a car just after 4 p.m.
The victim, who police say is believed to be a 25-year-old male Yale Law student, was brought to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead.
Several streets are closed in the area while police investigate the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
No additional details were released at this time.
Stay tune to Channel 3 for updates.
