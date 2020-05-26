NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A bicyclist has died two days after being involved in a hit-and-run with a motorcycle.
Police identified the victim as 79-year-old Julio Ruiz.
They said Ruiz was hurt on May 21 and was pronounced dead on Sunday.
According to police, Ruiz was riding a bicycle near his Fair Haven home when he was struck by the motorcyclist at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Ferry Street. The motorcycle operator left the scene on an unknown motorcycle. Ruiz had been hospitalized since the accident.
The investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
