NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Lifestar Medical Helicopter responded to a crash involving a bicyclist in New Hartford.
The bicyclist was hit by a car near the intersection of Route 219 and West Hill Road.
Police said the road is not closed at this time.
There are injures, but police said the severity is unknown.
The driver of the car remained on the scene.
No additional details were provided.
