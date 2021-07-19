WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Monday involving a bicycle.
It happened around 12:20 p.m. on King Philip Drive.
An adult bicyclist had been struck by an unspecified vehicle and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The extent of their injuries are not yet known.
It is unclear if the vehicle involved in the collision stayed on scene.
King Philips Drive was closed for an extended period of time, but has since reopened.
West Hartford Police continue to investigate.
