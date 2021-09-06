MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car Monday evening.
It all unfolded around 7:45 at the corner of High and Walnut Streets.
Police say the 51-year-old male bicyclist suffered, what are believed to be, non life threatening injuries.
The car that struck the bicycle remained at the scene.
The driver and passenger in the car were not injured.
Manchester Police continue to investigate.
