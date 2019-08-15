NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A bicyclist died following a crash in New Hartford on Wednesday evening, according to police.
51-year-old Steven Quinn of Colebrook was riding down a steep curve when he lost control of his bicycle and crashed into an SUV.
The crash happened on West Hill Road near the intersection of Route 219 around 7:30 p.m.
Life Star transported Quinn to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Acura MDX, Dawn Wright of New Hartford, remained on the scene.
Wright and a passenger were not injured.
The crash is currently under investigation and police said the road is not closed at this time.
