WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A bicyclist was struck and killed by a car in Wallingford on Saturday afternoon.
Wallingford police said the incident took place at the intersection of South Turnpike Road at Toelles Rd. just before 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Police arrested 35-year-old Meriden resident, Derek C. Fries for manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to drive in the proper lane, illegal possession of narcotics (heroin), and possession of drug paraphernalia after police said Fries allegedly crossed over the double yellow lines, entered the northbound travel lane of South Turnpike Rd, and struck one of two bicyclists in the northbound lane within the fog line.
Police said 37-year-old Milford resident, Donald A. Carrelli was struck and killed by Fries’ car. Police said upon impact Carrelli was projected onto Fries’ windshield, then projected over the guardrail and down an embankment.
Witnesses on scene provided first aid, and information about the strike to police.
Carrelli was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment but passed a short time later, police said.
Fries was released from police custody after posting a $25,000 bond. Fries is expected to appear in Meriden Superior Court on June 7th.
Those who witnessed the crash or have any additional information are urged to contact Wallingford Police Department Traffic Division.
