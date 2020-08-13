HARTFORD (WFSB) - Authorities in Hartford are investigating after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night.
Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero says the accident occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue and Annawan Street.
It is unclear if any charges will be filed against the driver of the vehicle.
Lt. Cicero stated police have tentatively identified the victim.
Wethersfield Avenue was closed between Benton and Annawan Streets as patrol units and the accident reconstruction team investigated, but has since reopened.
Sure it is another stolen car driven by a bunch of gangbangers. Their lives matter too.
