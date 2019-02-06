HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - A bid to buy Haddam Elementary School opens on Wednesday.
The school's doors are scheduled to close for good at the end of the academic year in June.
Regional School District 17, which includes both Haddam and Killingworth, made the decision last spring based on what board members cited as declining enrollment and costs.
Parents said they hoped there was still a chance to save the school at a meeting on Tuesday night. They wanted to at least pause the plans.
However, the school board said it is moving ahead.
"Closing the school is going to affect the attractiveness our town and rescind the population of our town," argued Shawna Goldfarb of Higganum.
The request for proposal to buy the school opens at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
