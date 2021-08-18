Biden administration to offer COVID booster shots starting Sept.

(WFSB)- The Biden Administration said it wants to start offering COVID booster shots to all American adults starting in September.
This comes during the rise of the delta variant, a strain of COVID much more contagious than previous versions.
Pfizer and Moderna booster shots could come as early as September 30th.
Immunity starts to decrease around months four to six, health officials also reported that vaccine protection has also dropped due to the delta variant.
Dr. Sharon Stoll, Immunologist, Yale School of Medicine said “there is always a spike in the fall and going into the winter, we’re just trying to prepare everybody for the next surge.”
Dr Sharon Stoll said studies show that immunity with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines drop to about 80% after four to six months.
She said the Biden Administration’s booster shot announcement for all Americans, makes sense. “The trend has been going down over time and it’s a similar trend to natural immunity for anyone who had COVID last year or this year,”
This follows last week’s CDC’s approval of booster shots for those who are immunocompromised.
Now—the Biden Administration is recommending everyone get their booster eight months after getting
The CDC and the FDA still need to sign off on the plan.
Gov. Ned Lamont said Connecticut is ready, “We’ve got the vaccines, we’ve got the distribution ready to go.”
The state said they have enough clinics and are ready if the FDA gives the green light, and we could see large vaccine clinics come back if they’re needed.
Some health experts said the priority should still be getting people their initial dose.
Keith Grant said, “We’re not shifting our resources to ensure boosters are available, we’re expanding our resources, expanding our capacity and capability.”
Health experts said the currents vaccines are still effective at lowering the risk of severe COVID cases.
They said most of the people hospitalized are unvaccinated, and breakthrough cases are slim.
