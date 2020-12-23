HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Connecticut's education commissioner as his education secretary.
Miguel Cardona was officially announced as Biden's pick on Wednesday.
Cardona has been a proponent of sending children back to school.
Cardona argued that too many children have been falling behind during the virtual learning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He's been leading Connecticut schools through a challenging time.
“That’s a loss for Connecticut, but it's a big win for kids and teachers and educators across the country," said Gov. Ned Lamont.
If confirmed, his first task will be to expand the reopening effort across the nation.
Biden set a goal of reopening most schools within the first 100 days of his presidency.
He is promising new federal guidelines on school opening decisions, and a "large-scale" Education Department effort to identify and share the best ways to teach during a pandemic.
Cardona started his career as an elementary school teacher in Connecticut before becoming a principal.
It all started in Meriden.
“He hired me. I was his assistant principal," said Jennifer Kelley, principal, Hanover Elementary School in Meriden. “This is a tremendous tremendous opportunity for him, for Meriden, for the State of Connecticut. He’s an extremely hard worker who always puts students first.”
Cardona grew up in the Silver City and went to school there. All of his children have attended public schools.
After being a teacher, he was a principal for 10 years. He won Principal of the Year honors in 2012. Then he became an assistant superintendent.
“He’s a real guy," said Mark Benigni, superintendent of Meriden Public Schools. "You meet Miguel Cardona and you are initially going to like Miguel. But if you know his family, you are going to like him more. I would say over and over to people, he’s a terrific leader and great education.”
Cardona was named the state's education chief in Aug. 2019.
He still needs to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
After spending one day as a student in a public school, he had more experience that the current education secretary have in her whole life. This guy was principal, a teacher and an assistant superintendent.
