BOSTON, MA (WFSB) -- Fourteen primaries from Maine to California comprised Super Tuesday.
Millions of voters headed to the polls on Tuesday for primary elections.
The big takeaway was former Vice President Joe Biden's bounce back. He became the Democratic party's frontrunner by Wednesday morning.
Here is where the delegate count stood as of 6 a.m. Wednesday morning:
- Biden - 453
- Sen. Bernie Sanders - 382
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren - 50
- Michael Bloomberg - 44
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard - 1
The field continued to shrink. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg pulled out of the race. They threw their support behind Biden.
All of the momentum belonged to Biden following Tuesday's contests. Some even called it "Joementum."
He won 9 of the evening's 14 primaries.
Sanders took home his home state of Vermont, along with Utah and Colorado.
"His record has a lot to say about who he is and what he's fighting for. A lot of the ideas he speaks about appeal to us," said Luz Perez, a Bernie Sanders volunteer.
Warren didn't win a single state, but remained hopeful.
"I was not born a politician but I was born a fighter!" Warren told supporters.
Massachusetts is Warren's home state, so it will be hard for her going forward.
Voters in Massachusetts on Tuesday said it was an important election, and they're looking for someone who can defeat President Donald Trump.
"We weren't even sure who to vote for on our way in. So many people have dropped out," said Judith Lak, of Massachusetts.
Former New York Mayor Bloomberg won the U.S. territory of American Samoa.
California was the biggest prize with more than 400 delegates up for grabs.
Technical issues there led to long lines, an overloaded new voting system and a legal complaint from Sanders.
The counting could take until next month.
Voters head to the polls for another round of primaries next Tuesday.
Connecticut's primary will be held on April 28.
(6) comments
Bernie will never win over Trump. Because Bernie's run sounds like a cult the movement that is why so many young people are interested in him and vote for him, he is not thinking with clear head but as a leader of a movement(cult). And all his followers. The more mature and educated population realize socialism is not the key to win over Trump that is why Biden is ahead he is more level headed. I guess it is going to be Pres. Trump for 4 more years won't need Russia to help him cause he will win on his own.
I was wondering how the democrats were going to cheat. They paid off Pete and Amy to dropout so the delegates go to Joe. We now know where Pete and Amy’s priorities are. Money.
Really...Sanders is a socialist, Biden vision the verge of dementia, and Bloomberg's vision of banning the 2nd amendment does not fly in the US. Trump will win in a landslide.
Dementia is also visible in trump.
Give us specifics.
Just watch him. Many times, and it is on video, he will be talking, stumble badly on a word and then say "look..." and go off topic. Those are classic dementia signs.
