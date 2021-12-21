(WFSB) - Health officials are concerned about another surge of COVID-19 cases during the end of the year holiday season.
It took the omicron variant less than a month to become the dominant strain in the United States.
President Joe Biden will address the nation on Tuesday with new details on the fight against COVID as omicron quickly spreads across the country.
He’s expected to emphasize in his speech the need to get more vaccines and booster shots into people’s arms.
The White House said Biden came into contact with a staffer who tested positive for COVID-19. He rode on Air Force last Friday with that individual but has since tested negative.
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said omicron was responsible for 73-percent of the country's new cases last week.
Nationwide, new COVID numbers have nearly doubled since the beginning of November with an average of 156,000 cases per day.
Early studies have shown the new strain appears to cause less severe disease.
However, the pace of spread has health officials concerned that omicron will overwhelm the country’s healthcare system again.
Across the country, ICU beds were already nearly 80-percent full.
Some healthcare workers said they've stopped trying to convince patients to get vaccinated.
"A lot of us sort of given up in that regard,” said Dr. Louis Profeta, emergency room physician. “Diagnosed with COVID? Put them on ventilators. Set them up on monoclonal antibody therapy and we pray that they don't die."
Doctors said unvaccinated individuals remain the most at-risk.
The CDC said those people are 20 times more likely to die of COVID than those who've received all their shots.
Health officials continue to stress that getting boosted is more important than ever before.
