HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A new poll from Quinnipiac University found that former Vice President Joe Biden is heavily favored over President Donald Trump, at least in neighboring New York State.
The poll, which was released on Thursday, looked at a potential 2020 presidential race showdown between the Democrat and incumbent Republican.
In it, 62 percent of voters said they'd cast a ballot for Biden versus 24 percent for Trump.
Biden also had the highest rating by far over any other Democrat.
With a negative 24 to 49 percent favorability rating, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had the worst net score among any Democrat in the survey. New York City voters give their mayor a negative 36 to 48 percent favorability.
Trump got a negative 28 to 67 percent favorability rating and 64 percent of New York State voters said they definitely will not vote for him if he is the Republican candidate for president in 2020.
Another 21 percent said they definitely would vote for him.
"It's no surprise in blue New York that Democrats are eager to send President Donald Trump packing in 2020," said Mary Snow, polling analyst for the Quinnipiac University Poll. "While name recognition isn't helping New Yorkers on the list of 2020 Democratic candidates or potential candidates, it is working to the advantage of former Vice President Joe Biden. His favorability rating is positive across the board except one category: Republicans. But even there, it's higher than any other Democrat who's listed."
Read more about the poll here.
