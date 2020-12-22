HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Connecticut's education commissioner as his education secretary.
Miguel Cardona has been a proponent of sending children back to school.
Cardona argued that too many children have been falling behind during the virtual learning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
If confirmed, his first task will be to expand that effort across the nation.
Biden set a goal of reopening most schools within the first 100 days of his presidency.
He is promising new federal guidelines on school opening decisions, and a "large-scale" Education Department effort to identify and share the best ways to teach during a pandemic.
Cardona started his career as an elementary school teacher in Connecticut before becoming a principal. He was named the state's education chief in Aug. 2019.
