MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Former Vice President Joe Biden has responded to a Milford woman and others who claim he invaded their space.
On Monday, Channel 3 introduced you Amy Lappos, who says Biden rubbed noses with her during a campaign stop in Greenwich.
On Wednesday, Lappos says Biden’s video is a step in the right direction.
“I remember thinking, ‘is he going to kiss me,’” said Lappos.
This is the lasting memory Lappos has of Biden.
In 2009, she was a staffer for Congressman Jim Himes and crossed paths with Biden as he was making a campaign stop for Governor Malloy.
“He walked up to me and wrapped his hands around my face like that and pulled me and started rubbing noses with me. It wasn’t an Eskimo kiss, it was like for a good 15 seconds,” Lappos said.
Lappos came forward with her experience on Monday.
On Tuesday, two other women told The New York Times that Biden made them feel uncomfortable.
Couple that with an account from a former Nevada politician who says Biden kissed the back of her head, and the former vice president posted a two-minute video on Twitter giving his side.
“I shake hands, I hug people, I grab men and women by the shoulders and say, ‘you can do this.’ Men, women, young, old, it’s the way I’ve always been. It’s the way I try to show I care about them and I’m listening,” Biden said in the video.
Biden goes on to say he understands times have changed and promises to be more aware of his actions.
“The boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset and I get it. I hear what they’re saying, and I understand it. I’ll be much more mindful. That’s my responsibility,” said Biden.
Lappos watched the video and responded to it in an email to Channel 3 saying:
“…you can make personal connections without crossing the line. Men and women do it every day. Not everyone wants to be touched and it’s not sterile or disengaging or cold to respect boundaries.
That being said, anyone who can hear women and change behaviors is taking the right steps.”
Biden does have support from other women.
Several have publicly supported him, defending his character.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.