(CNN) - President Joe Biden said Friday that his administration was looking into whether to shorten the window of the planned Covid-19 booster shot program, something he discussed with Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during a visit at the White House.
"We're considering the advice you've given that we should start earlier," Biden said.
Biden noted that the US booster program is expected to start September 20, pending sign off from the US Food and Drug Administration and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Earlier this month, US health officials announced that booster shots would be offered starting eight months after an individual's second dose of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines. There is not yet enough data to make plans for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster, although they're being studied.
"The question raised is should it be shorter than eight months, should it be almost five months? That's being discussed. I spoke with Dr. Fauci this morning about that," Biden said, referring to Anthony Fauci, his chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Israel was one of the first countries to announce a booster shot program last month. Currently, anyone more than 30 years of age in Israel is eligible for a third dose of vaccine at least five months after their second dose.
The Biden administration's plans to administer booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine are an effort to "stay ahead" of the coronavirus, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said during a virtual White House Covid-19 briefing around the announcement.
Murthy emphasized that coronavirus vaccines still appear to be effective in protecting against severe Covid-19, hospitalization and death -- but data suggest that protection against mild and moderate disease appears to decline over time, and US health officials want to boost protection before it declines against severe disease.
This story has been updated with additional information.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
This would be over if the crybabies could handle getting vaccinated. The tantrums continue for the misinformed subreddit crowd. #vitamins
The most effective "vaccine" of all time that needs a booster after 6 months and you've already had 2 jabs and it won't stop you from catching it or transmitting it to others. You'll be lining up every 6 months for more Fauci science juice and you'll like it. Fools.
Branch COVIDians would get their car tires vaxxed if King Ned and Lord Fauci told them to
Covidiots think the world revolves around their never ending tantrum.
Ok Tucker!
I have a better idea...Coming Christmas 2021: The "Covid IV Drip Bag":
Be protected always and forever. It attaches to your belt, it can be put into your fannypack, even in your backpack. But wait there is more. For "super added protection", and if you order today, just pay separate processing fee and you'll get a SECOND Covid IV Drip Bag, one for each hip.
I’m going the gigavaxxed route. First I took the Pfizer, Moderna, J&J blend. I mixed in some Sputnik V and Sinovac with a follow up jab of Novavax. My last regimen was Sinopharm combined with Truvada. My heart is now 10 times the size of a normal humans, you can feel it beating standing next to me. All hail Lord Fauci.
Lots of words to say your scared of needles. What is it like to live in constant fear?
Covid can cause erectile dysfunction. No evidence the vaccine does. Easy decision.
Of course, it won't be any issue for you ladies here.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
