STORRS, CT (WFSB) – President Joe Biden’s visit to Connecticut ends with a trip to the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs.
He’ll make remarks at a ceremony for UConn’s Dodd Center for Human Rights.
“I think it’s super exciting for the school,” said Olivia Rice, a UConn senior studying engineering.
“I think everyone is excited to see a sitting president coming into to town,” said Nikki Keldsen, a UConn employee.
The Dodd Center is named in honor of former Sen. Chris Dodd and his father Thomas Dodd, who was a prosecutor during the Nuremberg Trials and helped convict 19 Nazi leaders.
“Both of the senators have long records of working in the areas of human rights,” said Stephanie Reitz, UConn spokesperson.
UConn said it has the nation’s largest undergraduate and graduate human rights academic program.
It advances human rights knowledge through research, teaching and engagement.
Friday’s visit marks the first time since 1995 that a sitting U.S. president has been on the UConn campus.
“The last time was Bill Clinton actually to dedicate this particular facility in its first iteration, so we’re very excited that this is coming back around to again,” Reitz said.
In 2015, President Clinton received an award at the center for his work in human rights and social justice.
While there’s much excitement surrounding Biden’s visit to the university, others weren’t too pleased.
“It’s just interesting to see the president here,” said Sarah Asinari, a UConn graduate student. “I think there are plenty of other speakers we could’ve gotten that would have caused a lot less disruption that would’ve mattered towards the impact of human rights, like a lot more human rights activists, a lot more people who’ve done things on the ground.”
Close to 500 dignitaries and guests received invitations to the event.
“Really underlying all of it is the importance of a society in which everyone is valued and respected and honored,” Reitz said. “That is the whole purpose of this center and the purpose of this visit.”
