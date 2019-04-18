(WFSB) - Thursday marked day eight of a strike for Stop & Shop employees.
Former Vice President Joe Biden said he'll be joining picketers on Thursday.
He said he plans to speak outside of a store in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.
Wednesday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal joined union workers in Connecticut.
"The future of Connecticut and working people in Connecticut is really what is at risk if Stop & Shop fails to do the right thing," Blumenthal said.
The union and Stop & Shop are still at the negotiating table.
Stop & Shop's most recent offer involved healthcare premiums it said were still below the national average, a pay increase for associates and continued pension benefits.
However, the union said the proposal actually increases workers weekly healthcare premiums by hundreds of dollars, phases out time-and-a-half pay on Sundays and holidays and reduces monthly pension benefits for many workers.
