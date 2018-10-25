HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two of the most recent envelopes that were intercepted were addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden, who is slated to speak in Hartford Friday afternoon.
Hartford police will be stepping up security at the Trinity College Academy because of these terroristic threats and Connecticut senators say these packages have led them to re-examine their security procedures.
This is one of two suspicious packages that were sent to Biden’s Delaware home overnight just one day before his scheduled speech at a Democratic candidate rally in Hartford.
“We’ve got to turn off the hate machine. We've got to come together. The American public, and I’ve been all over the nation, people want us to be more civil,” said Biden.
Biden is still scheduled to appear in Connecticut’s capital city and the state’s U.S. senators, who are also outspoken critics of President Trump, are just as concerned.
“There is very distinct possibility there will be more of these devises discovered. Hopefully without any injury or damage done,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.
“This is really scary it doesn't seem to be ending there are new terrorist attacks today,” said Senator Chris Murphy.
Another package that was intercepted before reaching its intended target was sent to actor Robert De Niro's production office in New York City.
The FBI confirms the devices are similar to the crude pipe bombs sent earlier this week to at least six other Democrats, which has prompted Murphy to consider examine every possible precaution.
“We are obviously reviewing our security procedures but we feel confident that we have processes in place that can protect us,” said Murphy.
Trump has urged unity but also blamed the media for the threats, which Murphy says is ridiculous.
“The fact that he went on social media today and said that it's because the press spreads fake news about me that Democrats are being targeted is just nonsense and it's really an abdication of leadership,” said Murphy.
Despite the threats against Biden, he will speak here in Hartford at 3:30 p.m.
We reached out to Biden to see if his team is increasing their own security measures, but we were told they don't comment on safety procedures.
