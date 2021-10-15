STORRS, CT (WFSB) – President Joe Biden left Hartford Friday afternoon for another event at the University of Connecticut.
Preparations have been underway there for a while.
Security was tight on the Storrs campus on Friday.
The event will be the Dodd Center for Human Rights. The building on campus is being dedicated in honor of former Sen. Chris Dodd and his father Thomas J Dodd who successfully convicted Nazi leaders during the Nuremberg Trials.
The real focus of President Biden’s visit is to promote his “Build Back Better” agenda, especially when it comes to childcare. Connecticut has done quite a bit with childcare by making it affordable for thousands of families. The president wants other states to follow Connecticut’s lead.
In the 10 months Biden has been president, he’s been to Connecticut, so has the vice president and the U.S. secretary of education and labor.
As for the event at UConn, only invited guests are able to attend but it will be live streamed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.