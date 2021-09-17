Big backups not expected due to Big E

MASSACHUSETTS. (WFSB) - Sept. 17 marked the first day of the Big E. Police are prepared for traffic.
In Suffield, Ward Hamilton said its been quiet so far, but he thinks tomorrow it may be busy.
Earlier this summer, Route 159 has seen huge backups due to the Six Flags in Agawam.
"Suffield has seen the last few weeks actually few months, a ridiculous amounts of traffic backed up on 159 for miles," said Hamilton.
But Suffield Police said that they, and Six Flags, have made some changes to address the traffic issue.
When it comes to Big E traffic, Police said, "We anticipate heavier traffic along the roadways leading to the event, and have traditionally not seen "backups" because of the Big E on our roadways. As always, we continue to monitor traffic volume and flow this weekend and will make corrections and additions to our patrols if necessary.”
